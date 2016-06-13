Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord trailers introduce big, brutal sieges

TaleWorlds Entertainment showed off some of the improvements coming to the Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord siege system in a new gameplay trailer revealed at the PC Gaming Show at E3.

The video focuses on high points in the battle, demonstrating catapults, siege towers, and a battering ram in action, and it's obviously a tightly-condensed edition of a major action. Even so, what the studio has come up with so far looks very impressive.

We had a closer look at Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord and some of its new features at the PC Gamer Weekender in March, and you can dig a bit deeper into siege action through the longer trailer below. A release date has not yet been announced.