The 10 most overhyped PC games

Hype is part of the life cycle of a game. It’s the awkward stage of development when the game isn’t finished but still demands attention. At this point games are like lusty teenagers, clamoring for the approval of potential partners. At the risk of over-sharing my adolescent seduction techniques, every pre-order incentive is a pierced eyebrow, every trailer a scaled lamppost.

Much like high school, some games are sexy and cool enough that they don’t need hype. Others actively eschew it. This list rounds up the games so desperate for your attention they started doing one-armed push ups in the school quadrant. And, just like actual people, some lived up to the hype, some didn’t. On the eve of No Man's Sky's release, let's take a look.