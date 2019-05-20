Mortal Kombat movie gets a 2021 release date

Following news that filming would start in Australia this year, Warner Bros. has put a date on the new Mortal Kombat movie. You'll need to wait until March 5, 2021 to see some fatalities on the big screen.

The fate of the reboot seemed uncertain until recently, when South Australia's Premiere announced that the project would be filmed and produced in Australia. It will be the largest film production in the region's history, he said.

Australian director Simon McQuoid and writer Greg Russo are involved, though we don't know any details about the screenplay yet. Russo's also written the Resident Evil reboot and is now working on a Saints Row adaptation.

My expectations are incredibly low, but Mortal Kombat's blessed with a fantastically silly plot and a huge roster of weird brawlers—maybe I'll be surprised.