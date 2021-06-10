Monster Hunter Stories 2's new trailer has me very excited to train my dragon

I like Monster Hunter. I like JRPGs. So naturally, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a game I'm very much looking forward to. During the Summer Game Fest, we got another look at the upcoming RPG in the form of a two-minute story trailer, which was full of Monster Hunter's iconic beasts and some beautiful moments. It all looks very much like How to Train Your Dragon meets Monster Hunter.

If you never heard of the first Monster Hunter Stories, I wouldn't blame you. It was only released on the Nintendo 3DS and mobile phones. The general idea is it's kind of like Pokemon, where you could catch and train different monsters and use them in battle. It's not clear if Monster Hunter Stories 2 will follow that same pattern, though, because it seems like the primary focus is on your character's relationship with a Rathalos.

Either way, Wings of Ruin looks pretty damn cool and I'll never say no to more Monster Hunter. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launches on July 9 for PC and Nintendo Switch.