Popular

Monochroma trailer sets the scene on a dystopian puzzler

By

It's hard to know the extent to which this "cinematic" Monochroma teaser reflects the final game—especially as its claimed the finished thing will contain no cut-scenes. Nevertheless, I am smitten with the animation, which is what I imagine South Park would look like had it been made in Arstotzka. And the regular art style is no less striking, showing a grey and red world for the story's two brothers to puzzle-platform across.

Monochroma is drawing influence from the developers' childhood move into urban Istanbul, as well as the violent police response to Turkey's Gezi Park protests . If that wasn't enough to convince you of its lofty ideals, check out this quote from the game's producer, Burak Tezateşer, delivered via press release:

"Monochroma is a game that questions the essence of playing a video game. A game might entertain players, make them feel good about themselves, or even help them socialize; but a good game should also be able to satisfy players emotionally and intellectually, make players think about their lives, society and the system they are living in the same way a good movie or novel does."

A trailer from early-2013 gives an idea as to how the game will play, or you can check out this demo , available from the Monochroma website.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments