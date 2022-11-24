Monitors beware, the best OLED gaming TV is over $600 cheaper coming into Black Friday

By Fraser Brown
published

The LG C2 OLED is a great alternative to a gaming monitor with genuine PC-specific features.

LG C2 OLED gaming TV
(Image credit: LG)
LG C2 OLED | 42-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $896.99 at Walmart (save $603) (opens in new tab)
Only the best gaming TV on the planet with a $600 saving right now. Oof. Yeah, this is the real LG OLED deal, and at the 42-inch scale actually makes for an amazing gaming monitor. The HDMI 2.1 makes 4K at 120Hz a reality on PC, and the lightning-fast response of OLED panels makes it glorious for gaming. Yum.

Well, this is a treat. If you're on the lookout for great Black Friday TV deals (opens in new tab), then look no further. The LG C2 OLED is the best gaming TV around, and it's normally steep price of $1,500 has been knocked down by a whopping $600 at Walmart (opens in new tab). For a TV like this, it's an absolute bargain. 

This 4K 120Hz screen is a great all-rounder, with the absence of a backlight removing some of the unnatural effects found in other LCD screens, allowing you to enjoy HDR movies and games in dark rooms without distractions. But you're here specifically for gaming, and the good news is that the LG C2 OLED has plenty of gaming features and even comes with some bells and whistles just for people using it as a PC monitor. 

With G-Sync, FreeSync, a variable refresh rate, the quick response of the OLED panel and four HDMI 2.1 ports, it's a great replacement for a PC monitor. And it's not so big that it won't fit on your desk. At 42-inches, it's by no means small, but it won't take up all of your office real estate. 

If you dabble in skill-based competitive games, especially shooters, you're only going to have yourself to blame if you get riddled with bullets. The high refresh rate, classic low response time of OLED panels, and low input lag means it's all going to be down to your own reflexes. 

My current TV is getting extremely jealous right now. 

A couple of things to note: The LG C2 doesn't support HDR10+, and while the newest model's brightness has been enhanced, this isn't the case with the smaller ones, like the 42-inch version. Basically, the pixel density is too high to see any gains from the brightness boost. For that, you'll need one of the larger TVs. But if you're planning on using this to replace a PC monitor, then stick with the 42-inch. The screen is still great. 

