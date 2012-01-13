Mojang working on three unannounced games

The success of Minecraft is just the beginning for developers, Mojang. They recently published their first third party game, Cobalt , and say that they have plans for three new releases, two of which could arrive in the first half of this year.

Speaking to Edge , Mojang CEO Carl Manneh says that these new games "will have a big impact on Mojang over the next year," though he can't reveal much about them just yet. "We have NDAs with companies," he says. "We want to be very transparent about everything we do, but in this case we can't."

We already know about the fantasy card trading game, Scrolls, but Mojang have three more games in development, including something new from Notch. "What it is today, I don't think he knows himself," Manneh told Edge. "We certainly don't. It's probably going to be a lot of testing and playing around to see what works."

While Notch's next game still has a long way to go, the other two games will be revealed, and may even be released, in the first half of this year. Meanwhile, the team will continue to update Minecraft under new lead designer , Jens Bergensten.