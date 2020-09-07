Modern Warfare and Warzone's new operator is an Italian cowboy

A new operator is being flung into the ceaseless battles of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone tomorrow. Morte is a former soldier with a bad temper and a cowboy fetish, and ahead of his arrival you can watch a video of him being brought to life.

Italian musician and actor Fabio Rovazzi provides Morte's voice and appearance, though his digital counterpart looks considerably more grizzled. There's no time to shave when there's cattle to steal and people to shoot for bumping into you in the saloon.

(Image credit: Activision)

Rovazzi also helped develop Morte's backstory. Apparently this gun-toting cowboy wanted to be a cop but ended up in prison instead, and then in the Italian special forces. And now he cosplays as a cowboy in the purgatory of Modern Warfare's multiplayer.

Here's the official description:

The character interpreted by Rovazzi, whose real name is Sergio Sulla, was a kid from Salerno with a passion for Western-films and the dream of becoming a law enforcer. However, his desires were crushed by his hard and gall temper, leading him into the juvenile justice system for having 'energetically defended' some unfortunate people from local bullies. Being cut out from the law enforcer road, he enlisted as a volunteer in the Col. Moschin special force, serving in Iraq and Libya. But after some time, even the Army resulted unsuitable for Sergio, who is now the Warcom operator named Morte, a nickname symbolising the ultimate tribute to the 'dead' dream of the bounty hunter who wanted to be a sheriff.

Morte will be added to the roster, along with his operator bundle, on September 8 at 6.30 pm BST/10.30 am PDT.