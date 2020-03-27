Modern Warfare 2 Remastered art has been unearthed by dataminers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is almost certainly coming, but Activision still hasn't announced anything officially. That hasn't stopped it from being rated in South Korea and Europe, however, and now dataminers claim to have dug up some art after looking through the files of Modern Warfare's latest update.

On Reddit, MrEarthboundFan posted an image of the classic Modern Warfare 2 soldier walking through the flames, but with the new title: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. Both of the ratings also specified the campaign, and so far there's been nothing uncovered about multiplayer.

This has lead to some speculation that there won't be any multiplayer. That would be strange for a Call of Duty game, though it might be that Activision doesn't want to detract from last year's Modern Warfare remake and the new Warzone standalone.

MrEarthboundFan also posted more datamined assets, which includes hints that there might also be bundle that contains Modern Warfare 2 skins for use in the new Modern Warfare. This is backed up by Senescallo (cheers, Charlie Intel) who revealed more details uncovered in the latest update, including bonuses.

Purchasing Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will apparently net you the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle, or you can purchase the Ghost Pack: Oil Rig, giving you 10,000 CP, Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and the UDT Ghost skin for Modern Warfare.

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered was initially rumoured to be coming in 2018, so it's been a long wait, but these new leaks seem to suggest that an announcement might not be far off.