Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has been rated in South Korea

The pretty much inevitable remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has received a rating courtesy of South Korea's Game Rating and Administrating Committee.

Modern Warfare 2 was rated 18 on February 26 (cheers, Reddit), but it's not necessarily an indication that its arrival is imminent. It also appeared on the PEGI website more than a year ago, before promptly vanishing.

The remaster was originally rumoured to be launching in 2018, while the PEGI rating said February 2019. The new rating doesn't mention a release date. In case it vanishes like the PEGI rating, here it is below, translated by Google:

The ratings are just for the campaign, but of course the multiplayer would return along with it. Aside from it cropping up on GRAC and PEGI, however, we've not heard anything about the remaster, though we can probably expect a similar deal as the first.