Modern Warfare 2 launch times: the global release schedule

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launch time is nearly here—again. Of course the first game bearing the name launched 13 years ago but, also, pre-order players have been hopping into the nu-MW2 campaign since last week. The real launch is about to arrive though. On Friday (or the tail end of Thursday in the west coast of the US) everyone on all platforms will get to hit the multiplayer lobbies together. Or the campaign first, if that's your style. I can respect that.

My fellow PC Gamer writer and CoD man Morgan Park has already been testing the ground this week, rounding up the seven best and cringiest moments from the campaign for those who don't mind the spoilers or have also already sunk their time into hitting the credits before multiplayer launch.

Here's the intel you really want under your belt though: the Modern Warfare 2 release date and all the official launch times.

Modern Warfare 2 launch times

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch globally at 12:00 am Eastern on Friday, October 28. Here's how that breaks down for other timezones across the world, which Activision has highlighted:

PDT: 9 pm, October 27

9 pm, October 27 EDT: 12 am, October 28

12 am, October 28 GMT: 5 am, October 28

5 am, October 28 CEST: 6 am, October 28

6 am, October 28 JST: 1 pm, October 28

1 pm, October 28 AEDT: 3 pm, October 28

For PC players on Steam and Battle.net, the game launches simultaneously in all regions at the above times.

Things are a bit different for console players though, who will have a regional roll-out starting at 4 am PDT on Thursday and ending at 9 pm alongside the global PC launch. That's because on consoles each region will get access at midnight local time on Friday, October 28.

Yup, folks are asking about the "New Zealand trick" for console launch which presumably will work if you want to put in the effort for an extra 17 hours of modern warring. If you're from New Zealand, congratulations—you're the cool kids again. For everyone else, you can change your console's region in your settings and restart.