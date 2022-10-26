Modern Warfare 2 launch times: the global release schedule

By Lauren Morton
published

Here's how the Modern Warfare 2 launch is rolling out this week for your timezone and platform.

call of duty: modern warfare 2
(Image credit: Activision)

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launch time is nearly here—again. Of course the first game bearing the name launched 13 years ago but, also, pre-order players have been hopping into the nu-MW2 campaign since last week. The real launch is about to arrive though. On Friday (or the tail end of Thursday in the west coast of the US) everyone on all platforms will get to hit the multiplayer lobbies together. Or the campaign first, if that's your style. I can respect that.

My fellow PC Gamer writer and CoD man Morgan Park has already been testing the ground this week, rounding up the seven best and cringiest moments from the campaign for those who don't mind the spoilers or have also already sunk their time into hitting the credits before multiplayer launch.

Here's the intel you really want under your belt though: the Modern Warfare 2 release date and all the official launch times.

Modern Warfare 2 launch times 

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch globally at 12:00 am Eastern on Friday, October 28. Here's how that breaks down for other timezones across the world, which Activision has highlighted:

  • PDT: 9 pm, October 27
  • EDT: 12 am, October 28
  • GMT: 5 am, October 28
  • CEST: 6 am, October 28
  • JST: 1 pm, October 28
  • AEDT: 3 pm, October 28

For PC players on Steam and Battle.net, the game launches simultaneously in all regions at the above times.

Things are a bit different for console players though, who will have a regional roll-out starting at 4 am PDT on Thursday and ending at 9 pm alongside the global PC launch. That's because on consoles each region will get access at midnight local time on Friday, October 28.

Yup, folks are asking about the "New Zealand trick" for console launch which presumably will work if you want to put in the effort for an extra 17 hours of modern warring. If you're from New Zealand, congratulations—you're the cool kids again. For everyone else, you can change your console's region in your settings and restart.

Lauren Morton
Lauren Morton
Associate Editor

Lauren started writing for PC Gamer as a freelancer in 2017 while chasing the Dark Souls fashion police and accepted her role as Associate Editor and Chief Minecraft Liker in 2021. She originally started her career in game development and is still fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long books, longer RPGs, multiplayer cryptids, and can't stop playing co-op crafting games.

See comments