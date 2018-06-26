Popular

Modder finds way to play Dark Souls as a Crystal Lizard

By

"The time for chasing Crystal Lizards is over. Now it is we who will do the chasing."

Popular Dark Souls modder and explorer ZullieTheWitch has figured out a way to play the RPG as any of the enemies or NPCs. So yes, that means you can play as a Bonewheel, and it means you can play as a Crystal Golem. But more importantly, it means it's possible to play as a Crystal Lizard (see picture above).

...and by possible, I mean it's possible if you want to fiddle around with the game yourself. This isn't the result of a publicly released mod that you can download, in other words – it's just the result of ZullieTheWitch's code diving.

Among the least glitchy examples is playing as a skeleton. Or perhaps you'd prefer to play as a Crow Demon (who closely resembles Ornifex from Dark Souls 2).

There's a bunch more to peruse over on Zullie The Witch's Twitter account. The Dark Souls specialist has also thoroughly dissected the recent Remaster for unused equipment and enemies over on YouTube.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments