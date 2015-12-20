Defend your Fallout 4 settlement with craftable robots

This week on the Mod Roundup, build deadly robots like Securitrons and Protectrons to defend your Fallout 4 settlements, and make the paramedics in Grand Theft Auto 5 provide medical assistance instead of just staring helplessly at your victims. Also, a custom map for Cities: Skylines challenges you to build near a beautiful coral reef, and a new combat overhaul makes a remarkably well-timed appearance for Star Wars: Jedi Academy.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Robot Home Defence, for Fallout 4

Download link

Considering your ability to whip up sentry guns, water purifiers, and power generators, it seems logical that you'd also be able to build robots in Fallout 4, right? This mod, along with the Robotics Expert perk, makes that dream a reality. Now you can craft bots like Protectrons, Assaultrons, and Sentry Bots to protect your homestead. Best of all, they don't count against your settlement population cap, so build as many as you like.

Real Paramedics, for GTA 5

Download link

Ever hurt or kill an NPC in GTA 5 but wish you could take it back? Maybe once in a while? This mod makes the paramedics actually do their job and actually provide live-restoring medical services to your victims instead of just staring at your handiwork before leaving. In the video above, you'll see Trevor whomp two guys with a bat, then politely call for an ambulance. Sure, the medics only help one of the two victims, but Trevor makes sure they won't make the same mistake twice.

Paradise Reef, for Cities: Skylines

Download link

This is a map for Cities: Skylines, but it does require a number custom assets so I figure, hey, close enough. Mainly, it's just really beautiful. There are colorful reefs, improved waterfalls, and sandy beaches, which create an additional challenge: how the heck do you build a thriving city, with all the paved roads, belching smokestacks, and garbage-generating citizens that come along with it without ruining the natural beauty?

Evolution of Combat, for Star Wars: Jedi Academy

Download link

This total conversion mod for Star Wars: Jedi Academy adds a new class system to the game (based on the movies), adds widescreen resolutions, better bots, improved lightsaber duels, and a host of new animations and effects. It looks like it takes a bit of work to install, so be sure to read the instructions carefully.