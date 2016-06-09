Minecraft's latest update brings new foes and more

Mojang has announced its latest Minecraft update, which ushers in a bunch of adjustments and additions to its ice and desert biomes. Update 1.10 brings new polar bears to the former and a meaner, stronger variety of zombie to the latter, meaning there are more ways to die in your blocky procedural world.

Meanwhile, a new technical block has rolled out in the form of a Structure Block. According to the update notes, the Structure Block "allows map makers to store templates of structures and place them dynamically with the help of Redstone trickery". These are restricted to admins in creative mode.

There are a bunch of other changes as well. Here's the full list, which was originally published here.