Minecraft Pokémon mod, a blocky peek at you

Another day, another amazing Minecraft mod. This one finally does when Nintendidn't and turns Pokémon into the free-roaming, critter subjugating adventure players of the series have been waiting to see for years, admittedly without the 'battles' part as yet. For now, you can convert your spare stone into a Pokedex and set of Pokeballs, capture and name some creatures, and wander around dreaming of the day you'll be able to respond to a Creeper with a confident cry of "Charizard, I choose you! "

You can download the mod from the Minecraft forums .