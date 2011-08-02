Minecraft mod EvilMinecraft features giant chickens and exploding pigs

While Notch continues to quietly freak us out with his upcoming Endermen mob , some people in the Minecraft community have come up with some less subtle creations. The EvilMinecraft team have just released their first public version of the mod, available for download here , which features a whole host of new mobs and features intended to create a more dangerous, varied world than can be found in the basic Minecraft experience.

This initial release brings us chickens that when punched can transform into giant fire-breathing beasts, trick chests that attack the player should they try to open them, and 'creepigs': insidious monster pigs that explode like creepers. As well as new mobs, the dungeons and terrain have also received some attention, with the mod creating enormous underground temple ruins for intrepid players to explore.

A large number of other additions are planned for future releases, with the creators claiming that they want to only leave the basic elements the same. These planned updates include "travelling groups of pigmen", as well as more mobs for the nether. You can read more about the future plans for the mod, as well as view some videos of the new mobs in action, at Minecraft Forums .

The full list of features present in the v0.1 release are as follows: