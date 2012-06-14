MineCon 2012 headed to "secret location" in Europe

Last year's MineCon took place amid the bright lights of Las Vegas, aside from a few hiccups, much fun was had. The conference for all things Mojang and Minecraft will "most definitely" be happening this year somewhere in Europe. Mojang's Lydia Winters has posted on their blog to say that she's "headed to a secret location next week to check it out and hopefully sign papers for the location and date," adding "WOOHOO!" for good measure. "After everything is confirmed we will be giving you ALL the details." I'm primarily hoping it's Buckingham Palace. The Louvre would also do nicely, thank you very much.