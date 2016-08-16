Microsoft to rival Steam by bringing Early Access-style initiative to Windows 10

During last year’s E3, Microsoft launched the Xbox Game Preview—a service similar to Steam’s renowned Early Access programme that let developers sell unfinished games on its storefront, and also allowed players to sample in-development games free-of-charge before committing to purchase.

Announced at Gamescom today, the platform holder revealed a similar system is PC-bound, named Windows 10 Preview.

Although a concrete release date is yet to be announced, the new programme will launch with Rockfish’s space-shooting roguelike Everspace in tow, and, much like its competition, will allow developers to sell in-developments games in order to gather player feedback.

The likes of Ark: Survival Evolved, We Happy Few, DayZ and Sheltered have entered The Xbox Game Preview in the past, however it's unclear which other games will land on the Windows 10 variation down the line.

This announcement comes just three months after Itch.io launched its own interpretation of the early access process.