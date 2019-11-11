Microsoft Flight Simulator is looking gorgeous

Microsoft Flight Simulator plans to simulate the whole damn world using satellite data from Bing maps. Not only could this be the first recorded incident of Bing being useful, it should also give Flight Simulator pilots incredible scope to explore.

The latest 'Insider update' has provided five new screenshots. Videos will follow later in the month. Andy saw some understandable texture popping during his preview, but the game looks stunning nonetheless. If the final release actually looks like this, it's going to be quite special.

The final game may even have VR support if the developers can make it happen. It's a good fit if it's possible; VR games set in cockpits work very well.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is due out next year. Enjoy the latest shots below.

