Faster GDDR6X memory likely headed to Nvidia RTX 40-series is now in production

Audio player loading…

Micron has just released information on its site (opens in new tab) regarding some exciting upcoming GDDR6X modules, and the specs are filling me with a technological delight. In particular we could be looking at something even more impressive than just a plain ol' RTX 4090 Ti at the enthusiast's end of Nvidia's RTX 40-series GPUs.

Rumours point to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards being just months away from release (opens in new tab); with Micron's new GDDR6X memory now in production, we're expecting these new modules to be destined for the green team's highly anticipated Lovelace GPUs.

The most titillating part of this announcement comes in the fact that not only does the catalogue now show the 21Gbps (16Gb) expected for the higher-end RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 GPUs, it also denotes a 24Gbps (16Gb) processing speeds (thanks Videocardz (opens in new tab)).

This has certainly raised some eyebrows—this speedier module suggests Nvidia's lineup could include a slightly beefier model than we've been anticipating. The word Titan is on the tip of our tongues… could it be that Nvidia is bringing us a GTX GeForce Titan (opens in new tab) successor or will it be another expensive workstation card bearing the Titan name?

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming (opens in new tab): The top chips from Intel and AMD

Best gaming motherboard (opens in new tab): The right boards

Best graphics card (opens in new tab): Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming (opens in new tab): Get into the game ahead of the rest

Just to be clear, there's no official announcement from Nvidia on the matter, so take it with a grain of salt. Generally though these modules must be for something, whether that's a Titan Nvidia GPU or some other high-powered workstation graphics card.

We at least know GDDR6X is unlikely to be an AMD thing. That's because although AMD has been known to use Micron for its GPU memory modules, the company has not been involved with any X flavour memory chips, those mark a sacred pact between Micron and Nvidia alone.

These new GDDR6X modules are "the world’s fastest discrete memory," as Micron boasts, and we're looking forward to discovering exactly what Nvidia has in store for us at the high-end of its RTX 40-series. For now, we wait.