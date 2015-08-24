MGS 5: The Phantom Pain's multiplayer is not behind a paywall

Earlier today, a story by Gamespot asserted that MGS5's forward-operating-base (FOB) multiplayer mode would be "restricted behind a microtransaction paywall." The site claimed that in order to access FOB, "[players] must first use real-world money to purchase MB Coins." The story has since spread across multiple news sites and forums.

In an official statement sent to PC Gamer, Konami has dismissed these claims as "simply not true."

Here's Konami's full statement:

"Gamespot posted an article following the review that the PVP (FOB) mode in MGSV TPP will be restricted behind a micro-transaction paywall and that is simply not true. The FOB mode will be fully accessible at launch and the micro-transaction layer to that specific feature in the game primarily acts as an accelerator. We’ll have more details at launch, but we did try and clear these rumours up when they started circulating during E3. We even addressed this in our official E3 2015 demo when it went live during that show."

According to Konami, the full game will be playable—in its entirety—without any extra payments. Below I've embedded the E3 demo referenced above. The microtransaction discussion takes place in the first few minutes.

The FOB mode allows players to construct forward-operating-bases, which can be invaded by other players—Dark Souls style. It sounds excellent, to be frank. It isn't, however, Metal Gear Online. That latter multiplayer component won't be available on PC until early 2016.

PC code wasn't available at the review event from which all today's new MGS5 information stems from—which is why we don't have our own review yet. Depending on when—and if—code comes in, we hope to have our review ready in time for the game's launch.

If you do want some early spoiler-free impressions, our sister site Gamesradar has you covered.