McPixel 3, the game about solving problems in stupid ways, is coming in November

By Andy Chalk
published

Avert disaster and save the day across 100 wildly bizarre levels.

Audio player loading…

McPixel 3 was the best demo I played in the Steam Next Fest (opens in new tab) that took place in February (although, full disclosure, I actually played it a bit before the Next Fest began). It's an absolutely bonkers collection of puzzles in which McPixel saves the day in astonishingly bizarre ways, like disarming a cruise missile by peeing on it, saving people from a car bomb by kicking a man in the nuts, or crashing a barbecue and stuffing bratwurst into his paints. If that doesn't sound like it makes sense, well, believe me, it doesn't. If anything, trying to figure out what 'makes sense' in this game is the surest way to go wrong.

The McPixel 3 demo was a blast, and now we've got a release date on the full game, which will arrive on Steam (opens in new tab) and GOG (opens in new tab) on November 14. The full release will have 100 levels with more than 20 minigames scattered amidst its surreal puzzles, over 1,500 interactive items, and "almost 1,000 hilarious gags," although your mileage may vary on that front: I thought it was a riot, but I also laugh at fart jokes and bad language, so take it for what it's worth.

For those unsure about where exactly they fall on the "this is (not) funny" spectrum, the launch trailer above offers a pretty good sense of what to expect. Even better, the McPixel 3 demo is still available (opens in new tab), so you can get some actual hands-on time with it if you like. The original McPixel, released way back in 2012,  is also available for $5 on Steam (opens in new tab) and Itch.io (opens in new tab). There is no McPixel 2: Publisher Devolver Digital said it might reveal the truth of what happened to it when the new game goes live, but I'm betting it doesn't.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments