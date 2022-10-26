McPixel 3, the game about solving problems in stupid ways, is coming in November

Audio player loading…

McPixel 3 was the best demo I played in the Steam Next Fest (opens in new tab) that took place in February (although, full disclosure, I actually played it a bit before the Next Fest began). It's an absolutely bonkers collection of puzzles in which McPixel saves the day in astonishingly bizarre ways, like disarming a cruise missile by peeing on it, saving people from a car bomb by kicking a man in the nuts, or crashing a barbecue and stuffing bratwurst into his paints. If that doesn't sound like it makes sense, well, believe me, it doesn't. If anything, trying to figure out what 'makes sense' in this game is the surest way to go wrong.

The McPixel 3 demo was a blast, and now we've got a release date on the full game, which will arrive on Steam (opens in new tab) and GOG (opens in new tab) on November 14. The full release will have 100 levels with more than 20 minigames scattered amidst its surreal puzzles, over 1,500 interactive items, and "almost 1,000 hilarious gags," although your mileage may vary on that front: I thought it was a riot, but I also laugh at fart jokes and bad language, so take it for what it's worth.

For those unsure about where exactly they fall on the "this is (not) funny" spectrum, the launch trailer above offers a pretty good sense of what to expect. Even better, the McPixel 3 demo is still available (opens in new tab), so you can get some actual hands-on time with it if you like. The original McPixel, released way back in 2012, is also available for $5 on Steam (opens in new tab) and Itch.io (opens in new tab). There is no McPixel 2: Publisher Devolver Digital said it might reveal the truth of what happened to it when the new game goes live, but I'm betting it doesn't.