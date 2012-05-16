Max Payne 3 classic skins are hilarious, Captain Baseball Bat Boy cartoon is awesome

We still have a couple weeks to wait before Max Payne 3 is spilling whiskey all over our keyboards, but while we're busy fighting a demonic horde of server errors, analog stick soldiers are getting drunk on bullet time right now. Making us even more jealous, our friends over at GamesRadar have sliced together a video showcasing a couple of great throwback Easter eggs: Max Payne 1 and 2 skins, and a complete Captain Baseball Bat Boy cartoon. See the magic above.