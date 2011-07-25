Mass Effect vote lets fans decide FemShep's face

Bioware have launched a competition on their Facebook page to let players decide what female Shepard should look like in future Mass Effect 3 marketing materials. There are five looks to choose from, Winona Ryder, Evil Winona Ryder, Elvis Winona Ryder, bygone popstar Gabrielle, Uma Thurman from Kill Bill and Uma Thurman from Pulp Fiction. You can vote for your favourite by dropping a "like" on the Facebook picture of your choice.

You can get a look at all of the contenders below. Number five is well in the lead at the lead at the moment. Let us know your favourite in the comments.