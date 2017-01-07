Mass Effect: Andromeda will be playable early for Origin Access members

Mass Effect: Andromeda's release date was recently confirmed, but if you can't wait quite that long, there's a way to play it early.

The Mass Effect Twitter account confirmed to a fan that EA Access members would get access to the game prior to its official launch "for a limited time." While EA Access is only available on the Xbox One, Mass Effect producer Michael Gamble confirmed on Twitter that early access to the game would also be available to Origin Access subscribers on the PC.

While we know Andromeda will be available early, it's not confirmed just how early we'll be able to get our hands on it. We'll keep you updated as more is revealed.

As for other games, early access periods have varied. Battlefield 1 had a 10-hour Play First Trial, which included a limited selection of maps and modes, eight days before launch. Additionally, a trial to the full game became available to Access members on October 18, three days before it released officially. A 10-hour trial for Mirror's Edge Catalyst, on the other hand, launched five days prior to its release date.

Origin Access is a $5 monthly subscription that gives you exclusive access to games before they launch and full-access timed trials, in addition to more than a dozen free games. The trials consist of 10 hours of full access to both Battlefield 1 and FIFA 17, while the library of games includes Star Wars: Battlefront, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Mass Effect 3, and much more. You can see all the benefits and games on Origin's website.

Mass Effect: Andromeda releases on March 21. If you haven't played the series yet, you can pick up Mass Effect 2 for free through Origin's "On the House" promotion.