Mass Effect 3 Omega DLC trailer shows female Turian, criminal camaraderie

Aria T'Loak is mad. Not only did Omega, her space station hive of scum and villainy in Mass Effect 3, get poached by Cerberus, her favorite couch was commandeered by some jarhead named Oleg Petrovsky. This will not stand . With the aid of the more-friendly jarhead Commander Shepard, a gaggle of displaced criminals, and yes, the gasp-worthy appearance of the female Turian mercenary Nyreen Kandros , Aria sharpens her biotic, er, energy balls and charges back into the station's seedy corridors to recapture what's rightfully hers. Unless that Shepard doorstop gets in the way with his/her fussy "morals" and "bullets."

Mass Effect 3's Omega DLC hits tomorrow for $15, or 1200 BioWare bucks.