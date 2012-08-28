Mass Effect 3: Leviathan DLC out now, expands single-player storyline

Leviathan, BioWare's second piece of singleplayer DLC for Mass Effect 3 (beyond the free Extended Cut) releases today on Origin for $10. Fans already exposed the majority of Leviathan's content via rummaging among Extended Cut's files, but BioWare hopes Leviathan gives players "the chance to really explore, discover, and learn more about the universe they love" through additional end-game dialog, cutscenes, characters, and explorable portions of the Citadel.

Shepard's overflowing armory also receives the AT-12 Raider shotgun and M-55 Argus assault rifle. Both weapons were previously only obtainable as a pre-order bonus, so it's always nice shooting Reapers in the face with new hardware. Are you picking up Leviathan? If so, what sort of story elements are you hoping to see addressed?