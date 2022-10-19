Marvel's Midnight Suns hints at Deadpool joining the team

Audio player loading…

An awful lot of hero-types have passed through the roster of Midnight Sons (opens in new tab), the original spelling of the super-team that's now known as Midnight Suns, and which will soon be brought to the world of videogames as Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab). Most of them are C-listers at best, like Iron Fist, Man-Thing, Morbius, Werewolf By Night, and Wong, but there are a few names that have been brought to popular acclaim by the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Wolverine, Doctor Strange, maybe Blade if you're into that sort of thing. One name that is definitely not on the Midnight Sons list, however, is Deadpool.

That may be changing at some point in the relatively near future. The Midnight Suns Twitter account has been 'taken over' by Deadpool, who has renamed the channel to #DeadpoolSuns and says he won't relinquish control "until these nerds put me in their Midnight Suns game." Naturally, there is also a very Deadpool-esque video.

that's right, POOL-heads! make your voices heard! I, the great Deadpool, must be in Midnight Suns! this LEGENDARY injustice will not stand! ✊ #DeadpoolSuns pic.twitter.com/VAwSXrO0YTOctober 19, 2022 See more

It's quite possible that Firaxis and 2K are simply leaning into the popularity of Deadpool as the launch of Marvel's Midnight Suns grows nearer. But there is a chance that the merc with a mouth is in the game.

YouTuber TonyBingGaming (opens in new tab) saw a hint at Deadpool back in July in the form of Bob Dobalina, aka Hydra Bob (opens in new tab), who joined Hydra because he thought it had a good dental plan (he confused it with AIM) and ultimately became Deadpool's friend and sidekick. Bob also appeared in the first Deadpool film (opens in new tab), although as one of Ajax's hired guns rather than a member of Hydra.

Anyway, Hydra Bob is an enemy character in Midnight Suns, and he's such a niche character—and so closely associated with Deadpool—that it would be kind of odd to have one without the other.

This is a bit more of a stretch—and, much like the Deadpool tweet itself, might just be 2K having some fun with the fans—but Deadpool's crack about Moon Knight could be meaningful too. A reference to Khonshu (opens in new tab), the Egyptian god of the moon, can be seen in a Midnight Suns teaser, leading some fans to suspect that Moon Knight may also be added to the game at some point.

2K Games has not commented on the video, but it did retweet (opens in new tab) it, asking, "How did Deadpool get in here?"

It wouldn't be too difficult to squeeze one or two (or more) additional heroes into the game—the confirmed roster of Marvel's Midnight Suns is already pretty beefy, after all:

Captain America

Blade

Magik

Iron Man

Wolverine (voiced, as always, by Steve Blum)

Doctor Strange

Captain Marvel

Nico Minoru

Ghost Rider (the Robbie Reyes incarnation—he has a car)

Spider-Man

Scarlet Witch

It also seems awfully unlikely to me that 2K would use a very high-profile character like Deadpool to promote Midnight Suns with a faux-demand for inclusion if it wasn't actually going to use the character in the game—that's just a fast way to annoy people who'd like to see him in it.

We'll find out what's going on soon enough: Marvel's Midnight Suns is slated to launch on December 2.