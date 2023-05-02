Marvel's Midnight Suns gets its final DLC next week, but the Nintendo Switch version has been cancelled

The weather-weaving mutant Storm will join the roster of Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab) on May 11 with the release of the game's fourth and final piece of DLC, Blood Storm.

The addition of Storm to Marvel's Midnight Suns is a pretty big deal. She's a core member of the X-Men, and a very powerful mutant with an almost limitless ability to manipulate the weather. The trailer showcases her wind and lightning-based attacks (lightning is very dramatic), and she'll bring 10 unique hero abilities to the game. The Blood Storm expansion will also add new story missions to Marvel's Midnight Suns, a new upgrade to the Abbey, and new cosmetic items.

Storm joins Deadpool (opens in new tab), Venom, and Morbin' Time (opens in new tab) as Marvel's Midnight Suns recruits who joined up via DLC. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there will be any more to follow: Blood Storm finishes the first Midnight Suns season pass, and so far there's been no word of a second one, or any further content, in the works.

We liked Marvel's Midnight Suns an awful lot (opens in new tab) and it's been comparably well-received elsewhere, including on Steam (opens in new tab), but sales have reportedly not lived up to that critical reception. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick told Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in February that the game had not sold well (opens in new tab), and publisher 2K Games also announced today that while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game will launch on May 11, the same time as the Blood Storm DLC, the planned Nintendo Switch version has been cancelled (opens in new tab).