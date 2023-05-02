Marvel's Midnight Suns gets its final DLC next week, but the Nintendo Switch version has been cancelled

By Andy Chalk
published

Blood Storm will add one of the most powerful X-Men to the team, along with new story missions and other content.

The weather-weaving mutant Storm will join the roster of Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab) on May 11 with the release of the game's fourth and final piece of DLC, Blood Storm.

The addition of Storm to Marvel's Midnight Suns is a pretty big deal. She's a core member of the X-Men, and a very powerful mutant with an almost limitless ability to manipulate the weather. The trailer showcases her wind and lightning-based attacks (lightning is very dramatic), and she'll bring 10 unique hero abilities to the game. The Blood Storm expansion will also add new story missions to Marvel's Midnight Suns, a new upgrade to the Abbey, and new cosmetic items.

Storm joins Deadpool (opens in new tab), Venom, and Morbin' Time (opens in new tab) as Marvel's Midnight Suns recruits who joined up via DLC. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there will be any more to follow: Blood Storm finishes the first Midnight Suns season pass, and so far there's been no word of a second one, or any further content, in the works. 

We liked Marvel's Midnight Suns an awful lot (opens in new tab) and it's been comparably well-received elsewhere, including on Steam (opens in new tab), but sales have reportedly not lived up to that critical reception. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick told Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in February that the game had not sold well (opens in new tab), and publisher 2K Games also announced today that while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game will launch on May 11, the same time as the Blood Storm DLC, the planned Nintendo Switch version has been cancelled (opens in new tab).

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments