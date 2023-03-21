It's Morbin' Time again, thanks to the new Marvel's Midnight Suns DLC

By Andy Chalk
published

Morbius has joined the team, and he's gonna morb all over the bad guys.

Morbin' Time has come to Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab) in The Hunger, a new DLC release that sees Dr. Michael Morbius help the team battle an outbreak of vampyres (which are spelled that way because they're not exactly vampires (opens in new tab)) in New York City, just as Hydra starts pumping undead DNA into its best troops to create a new army of "transformed supersoldiers."

Morbius apparently doesn't care too much about what Hydra's getting up to, though: Apparently he just wants to reverse-engineer its supersoldier serum to use on himself, so he could go outside in the daylight. But it's not such a simple thing: "In the wrong hands, his research could make all of vampyre-kind unstoppable!" 2K Games proclaimed. No, that doesn't sound cool.

The mighty Morbin' Morbius will join the team after you complete his first story mission, Weird Science, which becomes accessible after the “Spidermaaaans” mission and Spider-Man unmasks in the Abbey during Act One. Once Morbius is on the team, his unique Abbey Research project will enable the purchase of permanent modifications to each hero's secondary stats—but always with a tradeoff, of course.

I guess it's a bit like this news post: You get the news about the new Midnight Suns DLC, and I get to say "Morbin'" a whole bunch of times. Although that's not so much a tradeoff as an "everybody wins." Anyway, not familiar with Morbin' Time? Well, it's Morbin' Time (opens in new tab)!

And no, I don't feel bad about doing this. 2K Games made the same joke, and if they can do it, I can do it.

The Morbin'—sorry, The Hunger (opens in new tab)—is available now for $15/£12/€15. Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab) itself is currently on sale for half price—that's $30/£25/€30—in the Steam Spring Sale.

(The Hunger, by the way, was also the title of a very cool 1983 vampire film (opens in new tab) starring Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie. Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not.)

And now, let us Morb.

(Image credit: Know Your Meme)
