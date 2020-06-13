Popular

Make friends with Death in Gonner 2, coming soon

By

The colourful, tricky action-platformer is getting a sequel this year.

Side-scrolling shooter Gonner is getting a sequel, Raw Fury and Art in Heart announced today. Gonner 2 sees unlikely hero Ikk go off on another life-risking adventure, this time to help out his pal, Death. Check out the trailer from the Guerrilla Collective stream above. 

Apparently Death's lair has been invaded and as Ikk you'll need to take Death's new enemy down, shooting and bouncing your way through cute but deadly levels filled with stuff that only cares about ending your run. 

Like its predecessor, it's quite the looker, and while it looks best in motion, there are still a lot of fetching screenshots on Steam. The sequel also maintains the original's procedurally generated levels, roguelike elements and quirks like collecting heads to give you more health. 

Phil said the first game was a "fun and frantic, with plenty of challenge," in his Gonner review, but thought it wasn't very deep. 

Gonner 2 is due out this year.

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments