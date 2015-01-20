Magnetic: Cage Closed is a first-person puzzler about magnets

Magnet Guns, how do they work?

Maybe this trailer for the upcoming first-person puzzle game Magnetic: Cage Closed can explain.

No, seems not. Should have talked to a scientist.

Whatever the technical reasons for a gun that is also a magnet, its application is clear: escaping the series of twisted puzzle rooms that you're tasked with solving.

The chambers of Magnetic shift randomly, and the story branches depending on your actions. As such, the game's developers claim that no two playthroughs will be the same. Perhaps its more accurate to say they won't be exactly the same... Whatever happens, you'll still be using a Magnet Gun on places that require you to use a Magnet Gun.

Magnetic: Cage Closed is due out in March.