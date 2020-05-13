Mafia Trilogy announcement coming on May 19

The Mafia series appears to be poised to spring back to life, though unfortunately it doesn't look like it's with a sequel. Following the official Twitter account making its first tweet since 2018, we've now got a teaser for Mafia Trilogy.

Like Fast and Furious, the Mafia series is big into family. Can't get enough of it. Aside from reminding us of the importance of family, the teaser gives us a brief look from some gussied up scenes from Mafia 2 and 3. Nothing from the original game, unfortunately.

Over the last year or so, there have been hints about the series' return via rating boards, but 2K and Hanger 13 is waiting until May 19 to announce exactly what Mafia Trilogy is.

Live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America. Discover the #MafiaTrilogy Tuesday, May 19 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST at https://t.co/I2ztjXo7FZ. pic.twitter.com/kzLD4qFRAjMay 13, 2020

While the original Mafia didn't appear in the trailer, suggesting it's not been given a makeover, the accompanying tweet and the name itself mean that it will still likely be bundled in with the other two games.

The full announcement will take place on May 19 at 5pm BST/9am PT/12pm ET.