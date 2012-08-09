Mafia 3, Thief 4 release rumoured for next gen console release

So it begins, the rush of rumours surrounding the release of the next generation of consoles. It's interesting to keep an eye on what the console chaps are into, if just to gossip about what the big launch games are and ponder when they'll be coming to PC.

Rumours, then. There are two small morsels teasing two exciting prospects. CVG note a report on Eurogamer.cz that suggests that 2K Czech are working on a new Mafia for the Durango (the codename for the next Xbox, supposedly) and the Playstation 4. OXM , meanwhile, suggest that the Thief 4 release date has been set for late next year when the Durango is thought to be coming out. CVG sources "indicate the report is accurate."

A pulled LinkedIn job ad for a "major Canadian company" has been posted on NeoGaf , describing a new project "based upon an existing IP that is a well known and respected action/adventure title, with elements of choice and stealth" which will "take advantage of the new platforms coming in the next two years."

The positions listed match the current listings in the "unnanounced projects" section of the Eidos Montreal site , the studio that developed Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and are working on Thief 4. That unannounced project could even be a new Deus Ex, but as thermoptic camo is sadly yet to be invented, our spies won't make it far past Eidos Montreal's anti-journo turrets. That doesn't mean we won't keep sending them, though. Off you go, spies. What do you mean "I don't want to charge blindly into a deadly anti-personnel turret," don't be silly, they're a games company, they don't REALLY have turrets (they do).