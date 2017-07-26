Mafia 3 Sign of the Times DLC out now

I'm so far removed from Hangar 13 and 2K's largely underwhelming Mafia 3 that I completely missed the launch of its second DLC, Stones Unturned, back in May. I did give its other add-on 'Faster, Baby!' a whirl back in March but failed to find its Sinclair Parish setting any more inspiring than the base game's wider New Bordeaux.

You might've gotten on better with it, though, which means you might be interested in Mafia 3's latest and third slice of proper DLC: Sign of the Times.

It's out now and features The Ensanglante—a drug-obsessed cult who worships blood and has it in for protagonist Lincoln after he inadvertently interrupts one of the group's seance rituals in Sammy's Bar. From there, Lincoln seemingly takes it upon himself to uncover what the cult's all about by investigating ritual sites, following clues and gathering evidence on its unscrupulous activities.

Some of that features here:

Similar to the time-manipulating feature that popped up in Faster, Baby!, a new "slow-motion gunplay mechanic" appears in Sign of the Times that rewards accuracy and successful headshots. A new weapon comes in the mould of the Black Sacrament automatic rifle, while throwing knifes boost Lincoln's repertoire for a more stealth-leaning set pieces.

As with before, playing this DLC outing also grants Lincoln new outfits - this time expect The Wandered and Tee Time rigouts respectively.

Mafia 3: Sign of the Times is out now. Head over here to learn more about the above, and over here to read more about The Ensanglante.