Machine Learning researchers are using wonderful terrible puns to title papers

Audio player loading…

Injecting fun and play into life at any opportunity is a crucial part of the creative spirit that defines humanity. As a species, we are capable of truly terrible and wonderful things. Our individual creations are wondrous and unique, and our combined efforts are categorically monumental in what we are able to achieve.

In a world where great minds have learned to harness AI to be the even greater minds behind machine learning techniques to control nuclear fusion (opens in new tab) or give voices back to those who've lost them (opens in new tab), it's nice to see we're still having fun with it all.

Jimi Vaubien who runs the Bitswired blog (opens in new tab) and goes by Bitswired on Twitter (opens in new tab) is one such great mind, who recently posted an excellent Twitter thread (opens in new tab) showcasing some of the fun names researchers are giving their papers. They include plenty of puns and pop-culture references, as well as nods to famous bands and music over the time, but they're all still charmingly relevant to their studies.

The first on the list is titled Who Let The Dogs Out? Modeling Dog Behavior From Visual Data (opens in new tab). It combines visual data of dogs movements as well as the dogs own perspectives in machine learning. This gives more information on not only how the dog moves, but also how they act before making those movements.

Your next machine (Image credit: Future) Best gaming PC (opens in new tab): The top pre-built machines from the pros

Best gaming laptop (opens in new tab): Perfect notebooks for mobile gaming

This covers more than just how the animal moves. Instead, it looks at how they plan their next steps, interpret visual data and obstacles, and then make choices. This could be helpful for training walking robots like the Boston Dynamics dogs who patrol Pompeii (opens in new tab), or just give us way more realistic dog companions in games (opens in new tab).

😉 Let's all take some time to thank ML researchers for the puns and funny sentences they use to entitle their papers.Here are some good ones you might not know.1/N#MachineLearning https://t.co/6iv74MbosgOctober 19, 2022 See more

The song puns don't stop there, as the generative adversarial network class of machine learning, better known as GAN lends itself to the cause. GAN's N Roses: Stable, Controllable, Diverse Image to Image Translation takes faces and maps them to different anime styles. The video looks a bit like a janky face rig, but when you consider it's being done by AI likely in real time, it's a pretty neat looking step in the Vtuber world (opens in new tab).

We used Neural Networks to Detect Clickbaits: You won't believe what happened Next! (opens in new tab), is another paper listed in the Twitter thread. We'll let you guess what that one's about.

While AI development might be a little scary on several fronts, it's to know that the people training the AI brains are doing so with a sense of humour. Hopefully if AI ever does make the incredibly unlikely jump to sci-fi style domination, it'll have plenty of great one-liners to drop on us as it does so.