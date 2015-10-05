Ludicrous GTA 5 ramp truck will consume all in its rampy wake

Throughout history, welding one thing to another thing has produced monumental innovations. The beer helmet. Grass sandals. The gunblade. Now, making use of sjaak327's Simple Trainer GTA 5 mod, YouTuber and madman BlackSmoke Billy has birthed a truck that hurls cars tens of feet into the air against their will. What a time to be alive.

Things really heat up around 1:18 once Billy discovers he can affix an even more massive, curved object from GTA's world to the front bumper of his truck in order to fashion a six-lane-spanning Omega Ramp from which there is no escape. When The Rampture comes for you, do not despair or flee—relinquish your mortal cares and embrace that you, like that SUV that was driving in front of you, will soon be hurled to heaven. (And then, promptly, back down to the Los Santos asphalt.) ♫ Aaaama-ziinnng grace... ♫

Surely this inspirational work will find a home on our list of the best GTA mods.