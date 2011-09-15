Lucasarts hiring for new "aerial combat title"

The Lucasarts recruitment site has put out an ad, spotted by Gamespot , looking for a senior gameplay engineer for an aerial combat title. Among the requirements listed, experience in flight sims, "especially space-based shooters" is down as a plus. Lucasarts are of course responsible for some of the best space shooters ever made, X-Wing and Tie Fighter. Dare we hope?

There are also listings for an open world RPG, an action/adventure game and a first-person shooter, intriguing given Lucasarts' history with the Dark Forces series. None of these projects have been officially announced, so we'll have to wait and see what Lucasarts are brewing, but we know what we'd like to see. How about it, who wants a new X-Wing game?