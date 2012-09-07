Love is free: Eskil Steenberg's dreamlike strategic FPS available to download now

Eskil Steenberg's Love is free to download from Quel Solaar . If you haven't dipped into the demo before now, it's certainly worth a look. Love's hazy, procedurally generated worlds are powered by the Quel Solaar engine, which Steenberg built from scratch. It gives players the tools to warp terrain, create fortresses and set up defences against aggressive AI factions trying to dominate the planet. Even the simple task of climbing a tall ledge can be circumvented in dozens of ways, as demonstrated in the latest video, which you'll find embedded below.

"I have tried to make the game of my dreams and to push the envelope of what a game can be in every area," says Steenberg. "After countless iterations, innovations, and experiments I think I have created something special."

Until now players could purchase vouchers to get a certain amount of game time. That's all set to disappear soon, but you can still donate. "Making the game was not free, and running it also costs money, so If you want to donate to become a supporter of my work please do so," adds Steenberg. Donors will receive a voucher that will let them create persistent characters "with a few minor perks." Eskil assures me that he has no plans to sell hats, or any other microtransactions for that matter. It's just free.

And here are a few screenshots. Love has awesome sunsets.