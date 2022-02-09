Here's when Lost Ark unlocks in your timezone

Audio player loading…

The Lost Ark release time is fast approaching, so chances are you want to know exactly when you can jump into Arkesia. If you bought the Founder's Pack you can start your journey right now. But if you're waiting for the official release, you have a few days to sort out your supplies before jumping into the free-to-play MMO.

There's no denying that it's a looker, and our Lost Ark review should help you decide if there's enough for you beneath its flashy surface before taking the plunge. Here are the Lost Ark release times and how that translates to each timezone.

Pre-download 🍿2/7 9 AM PT [12 PM ET/ 6 PM CET]Head Start 💅2/8 9 AM PT [12 PM ET/ 6 PM CET]LAUNCH 🐝2/11 9 AM PT [12 PM ET/ 6 PM CET]January 28, 2022 See more

Lost Ark release times

Lost Ark's "Head Start" access—available if you have the Founder's Pack—started on February 8. Either way, you can pre-load the 56GB now ahead of the official launch on February 11. Here are the release times for each timezone:

Los Angeles: 9 am PST

9 am PST New York: 12 pm ET

12 pm ET London: 5 pm GMT

5 pm GMT Paris: 6 pm CET

If your timezone isn't in the list above, this handy time converter will help you figure out when you can start playing.