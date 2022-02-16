Lost Ark mokoko seeds: how to find them and what they're worth

The first Lost Ark mokoko seeds are easy to find. You probably stumbled across one in Prideholme, either beneath the tree with the vista, or next to Neria's Tavern. You picked it up, a jaunty tune played, and you scored some xp.

Sure, the internet insists the only way to play Lost Ark is to powerlevel to the endgame by doing the main quest and ignoring everything else, but it can't hurt to hunt for some more of these green mango-looking things, right?

Hours later, you're glitching through walls and re-running dungeons to find seeds you missed the first time. It's ok, it happens to the best of us. This guide will help if you've gone loco for mokoko.

Rewards

What are the rewards for Lost Ark mokoko seeds?

As well as giving off a gentle and pleasing aroma, every mokoko seed you pick up nets you 180 roster XP. You can check your current roster level and claim any rewards you've earned from improving it by pressing O. The roster level applies to every character you have on a server, so think of it as an investment in the future. Your alts will be beefier because you picked up mokoko seeds now, and it's also why seeds can't be claimed again by your secondary characters.

Soon after leaving Lost Ark's first continent, you'll get to the rather twee Mokoko Village on the island of Tortoyk and meet Totoma. He's the mokoko seed reward vendor and he'll give you things like potions to increase your virtues and stats, blueprints for a ship called the Eurus, extra crew for your ships, and cosmetics that turn you into a walking egg or allow you to find your final form, as a mokoko seed yourself.

You don't lose mokoko seeds when collecting these rewards—you unlock rewards on reaching each tier rather than spending seeds to buy them. Here's the current list of mokoko seed rewards:

50: Totoma Card

100: Kindness Potion

150: Stronghold Crew Application Form: Chicachica

200: Vitality Increase Potion

250: Crew Application Form: Cocorico

300: Stat Increase Potion

350: Mokamoka Card

400: Paradise's Knight License

450: Eurus Blueprint x15

500: Stronghold Crew Application Form: Mukomuko

550: Shy Wind Flower Pollen x3

600: 20 Eurus Blueprint x20

650: Crew Application Form: Poipoi

700: Title "Mokoko Hunter"

750: Structure: Mokoko Seed Monument

800: Transform: Egg of Creation

850: Stronghold Crew Application Form: Kind Paruru

900: Wallpaper: Mokoko Village

950: Masterpiece #32

1000: Ship Skin: Blooming Eurus

1050: Crew Application Form: Narinari

1100: Title "Nice Smelling"

1150: Masterpiece #44

1200: Transformation: Mokoko Seed

Prideholme locations

Mokoko seed locations - Prideholm

It'll take you a while to unlock that sweet egg cosmetic. To get you started, here's how to find the nine mokoko seeds in the starting town of Prideholme, which should give you an idea how tricky it'll be to get the rest.

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

To the right of the cathedral, beneath the tree with a vista.

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

In the town plaza, beside the statue of the lion.

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

Between the door to Neria's tavern and the bulletin board.

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

Behind the tree next to the stairs leading to the triport.

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

In the right-hand field near the chickens and blue rabbits.

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

In the left-hand field, near the cart.

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

Hidden among the plants beside this house. If you follow the second stairs down from the plaza, the ones closest to the Loghill exit, this house will be on your left. Mouse over the space behind the pot plant on the house's right-hand wall and the seed will light up.

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

If you thought that one was tricky, hold onto your butt. To find the final two mokoko seeds in Prideholme, go into the cathedral and follow the left-hand wall to the back. Past the final pillar, rub yourself along that wall and you'll pass through a section that's not as solid as it looks, into an invisible, twisting corridor into the darkness beyond the edge of the map. Keep clicking to the left and you'll follow this pathway to its end, finding two mokoko seeds along the way.

Interactive map

Is there a Lost Ark mokoko seeds map?

Thank all the gods, there is. Papunika's maps have all the mokoko seeds marked, as well as vistas, hidden stories, secret ingredients, and so on. Here's the Prideholme map, and if you right-click on it you'll go up a level to the world map. Keep it open on a second screen, or just alt-tab back and forth. Thankfully, Lost Ark runs well in borderless mode.

Note that dungeons contain mokoko seeds, too. You can return to dungeons you've already been through to grab collectibles you missed, and playing them twice, on normal and hard difficulty, is required for adventure tome completion. Finding mokoko seeds doesn't count toward your adventure tome progress, however.

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

What are mokoko seeds really?

Though they look like some kind of green fruit, maybe a pear, there's a reason you can't eat them and also why the chief of Mokoko Village is so eager to see them returned. The seeds are baby mokokos, scattered across the world when the giant Tortoyk sneezed. At least, that's what the mokokos believe.

As for why the jerk sneezed three of them behind a fence on Mount Zagoras with so many hit points it takes multiple players working together to take it down (a fence so infamous it's become a meme among Korean players), well, that's yet to be explained.