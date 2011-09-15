Lord of the Rings Online: Rise of Isengard screenshots show new zones and great dragon

The Rise of Isengard expansion will add three new zones to Lord of the Rings Online in just two weeks time, including the rugged highlands of Dunland, the Gap of Rohan and Isengard itself. The level cap will rise to 75, new gear will be added and there will be a new raid to take down the "ancient evil of Draigoch," one of the last great dragons of middle earth. He's mean, he's got a beard, and it'll take a team of up to 24 players to take him down.

You'll find a screenshot of Draigoth from Massively below, along with eight new screenshots showing fighting bears Wargs, some smarmy but delectable golden armour and a man trying to hide inside some brackets. Rise of Isengard is out on September 27.