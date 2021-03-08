The three Loop Hero classes differ in some small but significant ways. Necromancers use books, not swords, and Rogues don't earn loot after each kill. The three classes also have different stats they bring into battle, and different mechanics that dictate their playstyle. Here's a breakdown of the key differences.

(Image credit: Devolver)

Loop Hero class: Warrior

One easy-to-miss detail of Loop Hero's starter class is that it gains +2% damage for each second of the fight. In other words, it gets stronger the longer battle goes on, making defensive stats even more valuable. Indeed, the best Loop Hero Warrior builds I've seen focus on HP, Vampirism, and evasion. Here's the full rundown:

Unlocked with: (Nothing, you start the game with this average adventurer.)

WARRIOR STATS

Damage

Damage to All

Regeneration

Vampirism

Attack Speed

Counterattack %

Evade %

Defense

WARRIOR EQUIPMENT

Weapon

Armor

Shield

Ring

Bonus equipment slot, if Arsenal is in play: Helmet (grants Retaliation Damage)

(Image credit: Devolver)

Loop Hero class: Rogue

Dual-wielding is the Rogue's basic difference, but it's also the only class in the game that earns loot through Loop Hero's "trophy" system. Each enemy provides one trophy when killed, and more trophies will translate to more (and better) loot when you hit the campfire tile. Fighting as many enemies as you (safely) can is the best way to equip the Rogue with great gear.

Unlocked with: Refuge building (after Field Kitchen)

ROGUE STATS

Vampirism (base of 5% to start)

Damage

Damage to All

Evade %

Crit. Chance %

Attack Speed

Counterattack %

Defense

Crit. Damage %

ROGUE EQUIPMENT

Weapon (2X)

Armor

Boots

Bonus equipment slot, if Arsenal is in play: Amulet (grants Magic HP)

(Image credit: Devolver)

Loop Hero class: Necromancer

The most complicated class, the Necromancer takes indirect action to a greater level by summoning skeletons to do his fighting for him. As a manager, I relate.

Unlocked with: Crypt building (after Cemetery)

NECROMANCER STATS

Attack Speed (affects how quickly you summon skeletons)

Evade %

Summon Quality (affects the type of skeleton that might be summoned)

Regeneration

Defense

Skeletons' Power (affects the raw stats of your skeletons, like damage and HP)

NECROMANCER EQUIPMENT