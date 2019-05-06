Looking for a wireless headset? This one from HyperX is on sale for $90

HyperX's Cloud Alpha still ranks as one of the best gaming headsets, but if it's a wireless solution you're after, the company's Cloud Flight is on sale for $89.99 right now.

That's down from its $139.99 list price, and a still a good chunk lower than its $120 to $130 street price on Amazon, which it sold for during the entire month of April. The standout feature is that it's wireless, with HyperX claiming up to 30 hours of battery life if you turn off the LED lighting. Otherwise you can expect 13 hours (solid) to 18 hours (breathing) of battery life.

We have not spent any hands on time with this headset, but our friends at TomsHardware have. TH describes it as a "fantastic, no-frills wireless headset" that delivers "great sound, a crisp mic, and long battery life." TH also said it is one of the "most comfortable designs out there." High praise for a relatively affordable headset.

