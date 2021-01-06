Looking for a spill-resistant keyboard? Razer's Cynosa Chroma is on sale for $36

All it takes is for one accidental spill to kill a keyboard, and suddenly drinks are banned from your work and play area. Or you could go another route—invest in a spill-resistant plank. It's not an expensive amenity, either. To wit, Razer's Cynosa Chroma keyboard resists spills, and is on sale for just $35.99 at Amazon right now.

That's down from its list price of $59.99, which is already somewhat affordable in the realm of gaming keyboards. The caveat is that this is not a mechanical keyboard—it uses membrane switches. Even so, our friends at Tech Radar gave it a 4/5 star rating, calling it "a great introduction to gaming keyboards."

Spills Won't Kill It Razer Cynosa Chroma Keyboard | Spill-Resistant | $59.99 $35.99 at Amazon (save $24)

This is our favorite membrane keyboard, as it's comfortable to type on, offers per-key RGB lighting, and is affordable. It also offers spill-resistance, a feature that not every keyboard boasts.

View Deal

Razer pitches the Cynosa Chroma as a quiet and cushioned gaming keyboard. Part of that comes from the lower profile keys, which are fully programmable. Furthermore, using Razer's Hypershift feature, you can program secondary functions and macros to each key.

This is the first-gen model so you don't get any dedicated media keys. However, you do get customizable RGB backlighting, with individually backlit keys. Of course, you could turn off the lighting if you prefer.

In our opinion, the Razer Cynosa Chroma is the best gaming keyboard around for people who prefer membrane switches. And with this deal, it's also one of the less expensive ones on the market.