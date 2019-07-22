Logitech's G703 wireless mouse is $50 right now, an all-time low

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech produces several of the options in our best gaming mouse roundup, one of which is the G703. It's a wireless mouse that uses Logitech's proprietary 'Lightspeed' low-latency technology, and it dropped to an all-time low price of $49.99 during Prime Day. If you missed that sale, the mouse has once again gone on sale for $49.99, this time at multiple retailers.

The official list price is $100, but rarely would you pay that much. The typical price has been $80 or so on Amazon, and $65-$75 for the past couple of months through third parties. The last month Amazon has been selling it for $55. Whatever the 'normal' price might be, this is still the lowest we've seen the G703 since its release.

The G703 mouse uses a PMW3366 optical sensor for excellent tracking, paired with Logitech's 'Lightspeed' wireless tech. It can also charge without cables if you have a Powerplay mouse pad, which currently goes for $99 on its own. Otherwise, you have to charge it over USB every once in a while.

The G703 has all the other features you would expect from a Logitech gaming mouse, like an ergonomic design, programmable buttons, and customizable RGB lighting.

