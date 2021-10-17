Lina gets a bit heated in the trailer for Dota: Dragon's Blood season 2

Valve and Netflix have debuted the trailer for season 2 of Dota: Dragon's Blood, and it's chock full of what we might be seeing in the coming season. First off is hero Lina the Slayer, a classic Dota hero whose command of fire and lightning are infamous. Of course, she's not the only new thing to show up in the Dragon's Blood season 2 trailer: Such as, for example, "a lot of fucking dragons."

Other scenes include a lot: Mirana at the head of an army. An army burning alive. Terrorblade, possessing an old man, threatening Fymryn and Davion—who are locked in a jail cell. Fymryn being traumatized over some magic flowers. There's also something going on with blue-fire-breathing black dragons who have crystals growing on them. So that's pretty neat.

Given the theme of the series it's no surprise to see Lina make an appearance: One of her powers is the Dragon Slave, which is literally the controlled breath of a dragon. The real question: If Lina's showing up, will we see her icy sister and rival Rylai the Crystal Maiden make an appearance too? And if we're seeing dragons breathing blue, and the elemental eldwurms are already showing up in this series, will we see Dota hero Winter Wyvern as well?

In other news, this year's new Dota hero is going to be Marci, straight out of the anime.

The illustration studio behind Dragon's Blood is Studio Mir, and they're also behind recent Witcher animated movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.