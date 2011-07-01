Limbo is coming to Steam "very soon"

Ever since the trailer for macabre platformer, Limbo, snuck onto Steam , it seemed obvious that it'd be getting a PC release. Playdead CEO Dino Patti has now officially confirmed this to Joystiq , saying that "Limbo is in production for Steam and PSN, and is coming very soon." To which we say "hooray!" Limbo is a brutal monochromatic platformer in which you play a boy searching for his sister, battling giant spiders and tribes of killer children along the way. Expect physics puzzles, a haunting atmosphere and lots of horrible deaths.