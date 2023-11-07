Like a Dragon Gaiden Locker Key locations and how to use them

The Like a Dragon Gaiden Locker Keys will be pretty familiar to anyone who's played previous Yakuza games. You run around town collecting scattered keys that can be used to open coin lockers containing a variety of valuable items—it's effectively a lucky dip where you might get a really good piece of gear, or instead, a plain old consumable.

With the new wire-based mechanic allowing you to snatch objects from rooftops and restaurant signs, a lot of these keys are hidden up high, though you'll still find plenty in shops and in the new Castle area. On the whole, they aren't too hard to find, and you even unlock the ability later in the game to spy them on the minimap when you're close.

Instead of listing out every location, I've included the best items you can get from the coin lockers, and where to find their respective Locker Keys.

Locker Key locations for the best items

Image 1 of 3 It's easy to recognise Locker Keys as they glow (Image credit: SEGA) You can find lots up high in Sotenbori and The Castle (Image credit: SEGA) Each locker contains a different item you can claim with its key (Image credit: SEGA)

While there are fifty Locker Keys located throughout Sotenbori and The Castle, there isn't an achievement or reward tied to unlocking them all, and most of the lockers contain consumables or sellable items.

Instead of laying them all out, here's a list of the most significant locker items you can grab and where to find the keys you need for each. Remember, if you want to use these keys, you can find the coin lockers at the south end of Bishamon Bridge in Sotenbori:

Gear

These are the armour pieces you can get from the coin lockers:

Bulletproof Vest: Locker Key G2. On top of the blowfish-shaped Zuboraya restaurant sign in the centre of Sotenbori Street.

Locker Key G2. On top of the blowfish-shaped Zuboraya restaurant sign in the centre of Sotenbori Street. Body Armour: Locker Key E1. Found behind a scooter just next to the coin lockers.

Locker Key E1. Found behind a scooter just next to the coin lockers. Bloody Binding: Locker Key G1. Up the staircase of the Four Shine Club just to the west of Ashitaba Park.

Locker Key G1. Up the staircase of the Four Shine Club just to the west of Ashitaba Park. Bless Wood Armour Replica: Locker Key J1. Found in Kiss Shot Billiards & Bar in south-west Shofukucho.

Locker Key J1. Found in Kiss Shot Billiards & Bar in south-west Shofukucho. Bless Wood Armour Replica: Locker Key C3. On a chair in the reception of Castle Cabaret club in The Castle.

Locker Key C3. On a chair in the reception of Castle Cabaret club in The Castle. Sengoku Armour: Locker Key C5. Resting on the Rickshaw Stop post to your right as you enter The Castle.

Locker Key C5. Resting on the Rickshaw Stop post to your right as you enter The Castle. Genbu Bracelet: Locker Key D5. On a shipping container over the railing to the right just before you go through Twin Ogre Gate into the coliseum area of The Castle.

Locker Key D5. On a shipping container over the railing to the right just before you go through Twin Ogre Gate into the coliseum area of The Castle. Green Gem Bracelet: Locker Key B3. In Club SEGA arcade on Sotenbori Street, just beside the counter.

Locker Key B3. In Club SEGA arcade on Sotenbori Street, just beside the counter. Fearless Binding: Locker Key B5. On a railing just outside the entrance to the Gambling Hall in The Castle.

Locker Key B5. On a railing just outside the entrance to the Gambling Hall in The Castle. Bulletproof Vest: Locker Key A2. In the back of the Poppo convenience store on East Sotenbori Street.

Locker Key A2. In the back of the Poppo convenience store on East Sotenbori Street. Contact Lenses: Locker Key D2. In the back of the Infomen store on East Shofukucho Street.

Locker Key D2. In the back of the Infomen store on East Shofukucho Street. Payback Ring: Locker Key C4. On a railing in the upper area of the Gambling Hall, accessible once you unlock Platinum rank in The Castle.

Locker Key C4. On a railing in the upper area of the Gambling Hall, accessible once you unlock Platinum rank in The Castle. Pure White Briefs: Locker Key B2. Underneath a car next to the East Shofukucho Street taxi point.

Locker Key B2. Underneath a car next to the East Shofukucho Street taxi point. Suzaku Bracelet: Locker Key I2. On top of the big red octopus restaurant sign on the west side of Sotenbori Street.

Hobby items

These are items related to hobbies and pastimes in the lockers: