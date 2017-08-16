Lian Li builds a cube-shaped mini-ATX case that supports liquid cooling

It is not a given that you can install a liquid cooling setup inside a small form factor chassis, and that is especially true for cases that only support mini-ITX motherboards and not larger micro-ATX mobos. Lian Li's new PC-Q39 is one that does, however, while maintaining a relatively compact footprint measuring 252mm (W) x 348mm (H) x 346mm (D).

Lian Li accomplishes this by going with a cube-shaped that has a wide secondary chamber behind the motherboard tray. This is where the reservoir and pukmp would go. Dedicated grommets allow builders to run liquid cooling tubes from the front to back. There is also room at the top for radiators up to 240mm in size.

The PC-Q39 is a tad bigger than its predecessor, the PC-Q37. Not only does provide additional elbow room for liquid cooling configurations, it also allows it to house bigger components, such as a full-size ATX power supply (up to 160mm in length). You can even fit three graphics cards inside this enclosure.

There is plenty of room for storage, too. You can fit a pair of 3.5-inch hard drives and up to three 2.5-inch solid state drives inside this case. Many modern motherboards also support M.2 form factor SSDs, so it's conceivable that all five drive bays could be left empty.

Front I/O ports consist of two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, headphone and microphone jacks, and a power button.

Finally, the PC-Q39 offers a full view of your build courtesy of a tempered glass side panel.

Though small in size, the PC-39 carries a pretty big price tag. It is available now at Newegg for $210, plus $10 for shipping.